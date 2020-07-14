Breaking: Teen airlifted to hospital following west Donegal crash

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital in Belfast following an overnight crash in west Donegal.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 12.30am this morning at Magheragallon in Derrybeg.

The driver, a man in his late teens, received serious injuries when the car he was driving left the road and collided with a barrier.

He was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital and then transferred to Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Another man in his late teens, the front seat passenger, was also taken to Letterkenny University Hospital.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene. The road is closed with local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.