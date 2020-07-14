Appeal issued over weekend crash in south Inishowen

An appeal has been issued over a weekend crash in Inishowen.

The single vehicle collision happened on Sunday morning at 8.45am at Tooban in Burnfoot.

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating.

The car in question, a black Seat Toledo is believed to have been travelling from the Fahan area towards Burnfoot when it lost control and hit a wall.

The driver took off on foot and is believed to have headed in the direction of the border.

Gardai are appealing to other motorists who may have been on the road at that time and may have witnessed the collision or the driver on foot afterwards to give Gardaí in Buncrana a call.

If anyone was on that stretch of road and had a dashcam or if they gave this person a lift Gardai would also like to hear from them on 074-9320540.