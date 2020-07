Glowing tributes were paid over the weekend to former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton - who died at the age of 85 on Friday.

During his time as manager, Big Jack led the boys in green to the European Championships in 1988 and the knock-out stages of the 1990 and 1994 World Cups.

On this mornings Nine til Noon Show, former Ireland goalkeeper Packie Bonner shared his memories of Jack with Greg Hughes...