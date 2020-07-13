No go for Donegal Harvest Rally

The 2020 Donegal Harvest Stages Rally which was to be based out of Donegal Town, will not take this year.

Motorsport Ireland released a revised calendar for the rest of the year and the Harvest is not included.

The only Donegal motorsport event this year will be a hill-climb, that will take place on Saturday 10th of October, taking the slot of the Harvest Rally on the calendar.

Just like June's Donegal International Rally, Covid -19 restrictions has made it difficult for the Donegal Motor Club to run a stages rally in the county.