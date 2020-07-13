Finn Harps resume league at Rovers

Finn Harps will resume their 2020 SSE Airtricty League Premier Division campaign on Saturday 1st August away to Shamrock Rovers at the Tallaght Stadium. (Kick off 5pm).

The FAI confirmed the fixtures on Monday evening with Harps first home game being the refixed tie with Shelbourne on Tuesday 4th August. That game is scheduled to start at 5.45pm in Ballybofey.

The following Friday, the 7th August Harps will be on the road again at St Patrick's Athletic.

Derry City resume at home to Sligo Rovers on Friday 31st July with their rescheduled game with St Pat's on Bank Holiday Monday the 3rd of August at Richmond Park.

