The Travelling community is still trying to find its place in Irish society, but will continue striving to find its voice.

That's according to Senator Eileen Flynn, the first Traveller Woman to take a seat in the Seanad.

The Ardara based senator has launched this years Traveller Pride Week, celebrating the community's diversity and pride.

She says the Travelling community has made huge strides over the past few years, but there are still challenges.................