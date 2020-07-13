Council inviting submissions on LPT

Donegal County Council is inviting submissions from the public on proposals to vary the basic rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal in 2021.

LPT which came into effect in 2013, was increased by 15% for 2020.

Donegal County Council say they are particularly interested in hearing from people about the potential impacts varying the Local Property Tax rate would have on households, individuals, businesses, and Council services.

The rate of Local Property Tax in Donegal was increased by 15% for 2020 and cannot be increased beyond that however, the Council may resolve to maintain the rate or may decrease the rate by a maximum of 15% of the baseline rate.

Feedback from the public will be considered by elected members as part of the decision making process at a meeting in late September when a final decision will be made.

Submissions can be made in writing or email before August 21st.