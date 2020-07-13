Buncrana Music Festival given green light

The go ahead has been given for the Buncrana Music Festival.

The event which was due to be held last month was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak, however, permission has been granted for the festival to return on the August Bank Holiday weekend with Gavin James set to headline two of the four nights.

Due to HSE guidelines capacity at the Buncrana Music Festival will be reduced to 500 each night including event staff and organisers.

The organisers are reassuring people that all necessary precautions will be in place including; contact tracing, temperature checks, social distancing signage, immediate sanitisation after use of toilet facilities and other amenities on site, PPE for all security and staff, who are already trained in Covid prevention measures, and a high security and Garda presence to ensure that guidelines are adhered to.

Following an application by the event organiser, the festival will now run from July 30th to August 2nd.