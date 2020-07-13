9 arrested for driving under the influence in Donegal over the weekend

A Donegal Inspector says it is very worrying that driving under the influence detections have increased rather than decreased as was expected as a result of less traffic on the roads over the past number of months.

9 people across the county were arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend, 6 for drink driving and 3 for drug driving.

Inspector Michael Harrison while appealing to people to be responsible before getting behind the wheel, told today's Nine til Noon Show that people may not be aware that drugs can remain in your system for up to a week: