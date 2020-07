A 24 year old man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was assaulted in Derry last night.

It's reported the victim was punched in the face before falling to the ground banging his head in the Skeoge Road area.

Two passers-by assisted the man before he was transferred to hospital by ambulance.

Anyone who was in the area or who may have captured mobile phone or dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101.