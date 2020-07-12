Unfinished Greencastle Harbour breakwater a ‘scandal’ – Mac Lochlainn

A Donegal TD has called on the new Government to provide the necessary funding to complete the breakwater for Greencastle Harbour.

Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has been informed that the Department of the Marine provided almost €9 million in funding from 2006 to 2011 for the rock breakwater, which is not yet complete.

Combined with co-funding from Donegal County Council and the Department of Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, it brings the total amount of public money invested into the unfinished project to over €10 million.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn has called it a scandal as the project has been abandoned by the Department of the Marine: