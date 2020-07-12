Police in Strabane appeal for witnesses following reports of assault

Police in Strabane are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of an incident in Newtownstewart yesterday, Saturday 11th July.

Police received a report just before 5:15pm that a number of males were fighting outside a shop on Strabane Road. It was reported that a man had been assaulted and knocked to the ground. A car was also reported to have been damaged during the incident.

A man, aged 29 years old, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and disorderly behaviour. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant Niamh McDermott said: "We are treating this as a sectarian motivated hate crime and we are continuing with our enquiries to establish exactly what occurred.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area yesterday around 5pm and saw what happened, or who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on 101, and quote reference number 1485 of 11/07/20."

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org