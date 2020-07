There was delight for Buncrana's John Hutchinson at UFC 251 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

The Donegal man was in the corner of Russian fighter Petr Yan, who is the new UFC Bantamweight champion after he defeated Jose Aldo by TKO in the final round of their fight.

The former professional boxer is the striking coach of Yan, who set a new UFC Bantamweight record of 194 significant strikes landed in the bout.