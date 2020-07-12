Contact Tracing App detects first cases of Covid-19

The HSE's new Contact Tracing App has detected its first cases on Covid-19.

As of today, the app has been downloaded by over 1 million 180 thousand people.

The HSE say a number of patients that have tested positive for coronavirus uploaded their details to the app.

Its contact tracing team have spoken to people who've requested a call back through the app having received a close contact alert.

Dr Nuala O' Connor, clinical lead on Covid-19 and Antibiotic Resistance with the Irish College of GPs says it is picking up new cases: