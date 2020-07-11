Former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton has died.

Charlton died last night at the age of 85 after a long-term battle with an illness.

The Football Association of Ireland has described Jack Charlton as "the manager who changed Irish football forever".

He led the Republic of Ireland to their first major finals at Euro '88 and their first World Cup in 1990, were they reached the last-8.

This morning, the FAI posted a video on their social media to commemorate his achievements as Republic of Ireland manager.