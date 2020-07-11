Donegal Deputy calls for student hardship fund to be expanded

A Donegal TD has written to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, urging him to address the challenges faced by many Donegal students when the new academic year begins later this year.

Deputy Pearse Doherty says the issue of poor access to broadband for participating in online lectures is a very serious one to be raised, as is the prospect of students being forced to rent accommodation at very high prices when they may only need to physically attend colleges once or twice a month.

Deputy Doherty says the student hardship fund must be expanded as a matter of urgency, and on the issue of broadband, he says imaginative thinking is required: