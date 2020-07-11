Discussions on Phase 4 of reopening expected in Cabinet next week

The reopening of pubs on July 20th could be delayed over fears of a second wave of Covid-19.

It follows scenes of large crowds drinking in Dublin last weekend, coupled with a recent rise in cases among young people.

Discussions on Phase 4 of the country's reopening, which includes pubs that don't serve food, are expected at Cabinet next week.

Meanwhile Gardaí are continuing checks on pubs and restaurants this weekend to ensure compliance with public health guidelines.

Dr Ray Walley, from the GP Expert Advisory Group, is warning cases could easily rise again: