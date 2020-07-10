One more Covid 19 death in ROI, one extra case in Donegal

One more death and 25 more cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the Republic.

One of the new cases was in Donegal, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 468.

Nationally, the total number of cases is now 25,589, while the death toll has risen to at 1,744.

Infectious diseases specialist Sam McConkey says the trend of cases is going in the wrong direction..........

For the seventh day in a row, no new Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the North today.

There have been four new cases of the virus.

The death toll remains at 554 and there have been 5,772 cases in total.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with COVID-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,744 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 9th July, the HPSC has been notified of 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,589* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “This weekend, we all have an opportunity to exercise, socialise and enjoy life in a safe and responsible way.

“Continue to protect each other using public health advice and encourage each other to make safe choices as we work together to limit the spread of COVID-19. We have all achieved so much through solidarity over the last few months, that effort must not be in vain.

“Please follow public health advice and refer to the guidance if unsure about your environment or plans.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.