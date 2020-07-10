New figures reveal where Donegal stands with Covid-19 cases

The number of people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic increased last week for the first time in over two months.

It increased by nine from the previous week.

The Central Statistics Office says 78 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic last week - up from 69 the week before.

It's the first time in 10 weeks that the number of cases increased.

But several counties throughout the country continue to record very few cases.

Donegal, Laois and Kerry have had less than 10 cases for nine weeks in a row, and Waterford for ten successive weeks.

Clare and Offaly had no new cases for the third week in a row.

For eight consecutive weeks, Clare, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary and Wexford have recorded less than 10 new cases.

Dublin continues to be worst affected county, accounting for 51 per cent of all Covid deaths.

Nationally, women account for most cases, along with all adults aged between 25 and 44.

Healthcare workers continue to make up a third of all cases.