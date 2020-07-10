IDA needs to place more emphasis on remote working – McHugh

A Government TD is urging Tanaiste and Enterprise Minister Leo Varadkar to ensure there's a new emphasis on the potential of remote working in Donegal as the IDA seeks to attract new investment.

Deputy Joe McHugh says that there has to be a real change of how IDA approaches client companies, saying there's a real opportunity for people to work for major companies in the capital while living in Donegal.

Deputy McHugh says there are number of companies in Donegal who have already proved that this can happen and it's imperative that that is built upon further.............