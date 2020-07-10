Highland join forces with Earagail Arts Festival

EARAGAIL Arts Festival is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Ireland’s Number 1 radio station, Highland Radio.

The festival’s partnership with the Donegal-based radio station will bring some of Earagail’s biggest highlights to a much wider audience.

While digital platforms continue to grow, radio listenership has seen a huge surge in popularity during the recent worldwide pandemic.

Geographical locations and access to devices can also be a factor in patrons not being able to enjoy this year’s FREE online edition of the festival.

Highland Radio will broadcast five highlight events of the Srutháin (Small Streams) programme which runs until Sunday, 26th July.

The partnership kicks off this weekend with new performance by Donegal’s favourite sister trio, The Henry Girls, from Castle Grove Country House, Letterkenny, on Sunday, 12th July, just after 8pm.

The radio broadcasts, which can also be listened to worldwide on www.highlandradio.com, will continue on Tuesday, 14th July, just after 8pm with the renowned duo, Iarla Ó Lionáird & Stevie Cooney.

Cork seán-nós singer Ó Lionáird and Australian-born, adopted son of Ireland Cooney give a beautiful performance from Rockhill House, outside Letterkenny.

On Wednesday, 15th July we continue with the finest in Irish folk, from Belfast singer Joshua Burnside and Inishowen-based singer Kate O’Callaghan who headline the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey’s festival edition of the Ghostlight Sessions, just after 8pm.

Highland Radio will co-premiere a very special track by Donegal fiddle powerhouse trio, Fidíl, recorded via the A Capella App, which became very popular during lockdown, on Thursday, 23rd July, after 8pm.

The station will also team up with Earagail Arts on the final day of the festival and while Little John Nee closed the festival with its only socially-distanced audience event of the year at Rathmullan House, the station will premiere a new play celebration the artist’s 60th year, after 8pm.

CEO & Artistic Director of Earagail Arts Festival, Paul Brown: “Lockdown has created many challenges for us all but from these challenges new positive opportunities have arisen. We want to best support the artists who were due to present their work in real life at this year’s festival and connect those artists to audiences across the world. We’re really excited that this new partnership with Highland Radio creates a broader opportunity for that connection to grow.”

Managing Director of Highland Radio, Fionnuala Rabbitt said: “Every year Highland Radio is delighted to support the Earagail Arts Festival; this year challenges have given us the chance to broadcast just some of the amazing events that form part of the 2020 festival.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for not just regular festival goers but a new audience to experience shows like The Henry Girls, Iarla Ó Lionáird & Steve Cooney, Joshua Burnside & Kate O’Callaghan, Fidíl and a wonderful radio play by Little John Nee. Tune into Highland Radio for more information.”

Make sure to tune into Highland Radio throughout Srutháin, 9th to 26th July, for exclusive interviews and performances by acts appearing during the festival.

Earagail Arts Festival is proudly supported by Donegal County Council, Arts Council Ireland and Wild Atlantic Way.