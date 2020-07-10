Funding in place for Magee Medical School to move to next stage

The Stormont Executive has confirmed money now been ring fenced to allow the Magee Medical School project in Derry to move to the next stage.

Foyle MLA Karen Mullan says the delivery of the graduate entry medical school will not only enable us to produce doctors to serve our local communities, it will be an important economic driver for the whole North West Region.

Ms Mullan is confident this will allow the University advertise for staff and students with a view towards opening in September of next year: