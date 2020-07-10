Finn Harps update with Secretary Kathy Taaffe

We are three weeks out from the resumption of the League of Ireland Premier Division season which swings back into action on Friday 31st July.

The season has been reduced to 18 games with 14 left to play for Harps, the fixtures were due to be released this week but there is still no sign of them.

Discussions have taken place in recent weeks to iron out the agreement to resume the league while Finn Park will undergo work so games can be played in Ballybofey.

Finn Harps Secretary Kathy Taaffe joined Oisin Kelly on this week's Score programme to give a run down on how the club continue to work towards return to play...