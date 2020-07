The emergency services are being praised for their swift response to a rescue off Malin Head yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised after reports of a small boat in difficulty at around 7pm with both the Greencastle Coastguard and the Rescue 118 helicopter attending the scene.

A man was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital after being in the water for some time while the other causality was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says the men are very lucky: