Donegal hospitality sector ‘hit the hardest’ if VAT isn’t cut

The Donegal hospitality sector will be the worst hit if the Government don't match moves by the UK to lower the VAT rate as a matter of urgency.

That the view of IHF Donegal Chair Paul Diver who says the county will suffer the most in the coming weeks due to its close proximity with the border and heavy reliance on visitors from Northern Ireland.

It comes as the latest survey from the Irish Hotel Federation shows that confirmed bookings for July and August are down significantly when compared with the same period last year.

Mr. Diver says the Government must act now: