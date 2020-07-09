The Score – 02/07/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by former Championship winners Brendan Kilcoyne and Martin McHugh to discuss the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships draws, Frank Craig (Donegal News) talks Donegal’s involvement in the upcoming UFC Fight Nights and as Finn Harps get closer to the resumption of the League of Ireland, Harps Secretary Kathy Taaffe has an update on how the club are working through their return to play...