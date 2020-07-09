Martin McHugh & Brendan Kilcoyne on Championship draw

The draws for the 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships were made on Thursday evening.
Noamh Conaill will start the defence of their senior crown at home to Milford while in the second round they make the short trip to neighbours Ardara.
The tie of the first round will be at The Bridge with St. Michael's hosting Glenswilly while the big tie of round two will see St Eunan's welcome Kilcar.
The full draws in all the championships are below.
Former winners Brendan Kilcoyne (St. Eunan's) & Martin McHugh (Kilcar) joined Oisin Kelly on The Score to discuss the opening round ties of the senior championship...
Senior Championship
Group A: Kilcar, St Nauls, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs, MacCumhaills, Four Masters, St Michaels
Group B: Milford, St Eunans, Termon, Glenfin, Glenswilly, Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara, Dungloe
Round 1:
Four Masters v Gaoth Dobhair; Killybegs v Glenfin; MacCumhaills v Ardara; Naomh Conaill v Milford; Bundoran v St Eunans; St Michaels v Glenswilly; Kilcar v Termon; St Nauls v Dungloe
Round 2:
Glenswilly v Four Masters; Ardara v Naomh Conaill; Dungloe v MacCumhaills; Glenfin v St Nauls; Gaoth Dobhair v Killybegs; Termon v Bundoran; St Eunans v Kilcar; Milford v St Michaels
Intermediate Championship
Group A: Buncrana; Naomh Muire; Naomh Colmcille; Naomh Ultan; Red Hughs; Malin
Group B: Aodh Ruadh; Naomh Columba; Gaeil Fhanada; Cloughaneely; Naomh Brid; Beart
Junior A Championship
Group A: N Padraig Muff; N Muire Convoy; Pettigo; Urris; Carndonagh
Group B: Na Rossa; R Emmetts; Letterkenny Gaels; Downings; Moville
Junior B Championship
Group A: N Padraig Lifford; Carndonagh, Glenswilly, Downings, N Padraig Muff; Naomh Conaill; N Muire Convoy
Group B: Four Masters, MacCumhaills, Letterkenny Gaels, Urris, Termon, St Eunans C, Glenfin
Junior Hurling Championship
Group A: St Eunans, An Clochan Liath, Setanta, MacCumhaills
Group B: Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh, Four Masters, Letterkenny Gaels
Senior Hurling Championship
St Eunans
MacCumhaills
Beart
Buncrana
Setanta