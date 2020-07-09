Martin McHugh & Brendan Kilcoyne on Championship draw

The draws for the 2020 Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Donegal Club Championships were made on Thursday evening.

Noamh Conaill will start the defence of their senior crown at home to Milford while in the second round they make the short trip to neighbours Ardara.

The tie of the first round will be at The Bridge with St. Michael's hosting Glenswilly while the big tie of round two will see St Eunan's welcome Kilcar.

The full draws in all the championships are below.

Former winners Brendan Kilcoyne (St. Eunan's) & Martin McHugh (Kilcar) joined Oisin Kelly on The Score to discuss the opening round ties of the senior championship...

https://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Martin-Brendan.mp3

Senior Championship

Group A: Kilcar, St Nauls, Bundoran, Naomh Conaill, Killybegs, MacCumhaills, Four Masters, St Michaels

Group B: Milford, St Eunans, Termon, Glenfin, Glenswilly, Gaoth Dobhair, Ardara, Dungloe

Round 1:

Four Masters v Gaoth Dobhair; Killybegs v Glenfin; MacCumhaills v Ardara; Naomh Conaill v Milford; Bundoran v St Eunans; St Michaels v Glenswilly; Kilcar v Termon; St Nauls v Dungloe

Round 2:

Glenswilly v Four Masters; Ardara v Naomh Conaill; Dungloe v MacCumhaills; Glenfin v St Nauls; Gaoth Dobhair v Killybegs; Termon v Bundoran; St Eunans v Kilcar; Milford v St Michaels

Intermediate Championship

Group A: Buncrana; Naomh Muire; Naomh Colmcille; Naomh Ultan; Red Hughs; Malin

Group B: Aodh Ruadh; Naomh Columba; Gaeil Fhanada; Cloughaneely; Naomh Brid; Beart

Junior A Championship

Group A: N Padraig Muff; N Muire Convoy; Pettigo; Urris; Carndonagh

Group B: Na Rossa; R Emmetts; Letterkenny Gaels; Downings; Moville

Junior B Championship

Group A: N Padraig Lifford; Carndonagh, Glenswilly, Downings, N Padraig Muff; Naomh Conaill; N Muire Convoy

Group B: Four Masters, MacCumhaills, Letterkenny Gaels, Urris, Termon, St Eunans C, Glenfin

Junior Hurling Championship

Group A: St Eunans, An Clochan Liath, Setanta, MacCumhaills

Group B: Aodh Ruadh, Carndonagh, Four Masters, Letterkenny Gaels

Senior Hurling Championship

St Eunans

MacCumhaills

Beart

Buncrana

Setanta