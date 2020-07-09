Government urged to reduce hospitality VAT rate to 5%

There are major fears over how new measures to help the tourism industry in Northern Ireland will impact on trade here in Donegal and the rest of the country.

The VAT rate for the hospitality sector in the North is to be cut from 20% to 5% to assist businesses through the crisis.

Meanwhile, there's currently a 13.5% VAT rate in Ireland for hotel, tourism, food and drink services.

There are urgent calls on the Government to follow in the same footsteps as the UK.

Brian Gallagher is owner of the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny: