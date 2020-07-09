Donegal Hospice back under microscope

A Donegal Deputy says there remains a lot of unanswered questions' surrounding a vacant permanent Senior Palliative Care Consultant post at the Donegal Hospice.

It emerged last week that the post has been effectively vacant since early 2018, raising concern over how the facility can operate in a sufficient manner.

It's understood that the position has been advertised on what's been described as an unfamiliar recruitment website but does not feature on the more prominent platforms.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says it needs to be resolved as a matter of urgency: