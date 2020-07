Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as an extremely low uptake on Microenterprises Loans.

Figures show that there's only been a 0.012% uptake of the loans with interest rates seen as major barrier.

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says this coupled with the amount of paperwork required in order to obtain a loan is the root of the low uptake.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Pringle says the issue must looked at further and a report commissioned detailing those barriers: