Communities urged to apply for funding from Heritage Ireland

Donegal County Council's Heritage Officer is urging towns and villages to consider submitting applications for funding from Heritage Ireland.

Joseph Gallagher says there is a growing recognition of the importance of both the survival and regeneration of towns and villages.

Speaking following confirmation of a €200,000 investment in Ramelton, Mr Gallagher urged other communities to consider applications under the Historic Towns Initiative.

He's hoping the success the Ramelton this year and Letterkenny's Church Lane last year will inspire other heritage-led initiatives in towns and villages across Donegal: