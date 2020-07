Martin Harley has notched up ten wins since racing returned with a double at Chepstow on Thursday.

In the 5pm Maiden Stake he took his first win on board 7/1 shot Burning Cash.

Harley went clear in the final furlong to take the victory for trainer Paul Midgley.

Later in the Faucets Fillies Handicap he took Tronada home to win at 4/1 for trainer Alan King.