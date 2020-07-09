26 pubs may be prosecuted for public health breaches

Gardaí found 26 potential breaches of COVID-19 restrictions in pubs last weekend.

Almost 7,000 licenced premises were checked nationwide.

From 7 o clock last Friday night until midnight on Sunday, Gardai conducted 6,830 checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation.

2785 were currently open for business.

The vast majority of licensed premises operating were found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

26 individual licensed premises were found to have potential breaches of the health regulations or licensing laws even after providing the premises with the opportunity to rectify the situation.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

In many of these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.