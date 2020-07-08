Update: Security alert in Castlederg ends

The security alert in Castlederg has ended and a suspicious object which was examined at the scene, declared a hoax.

The alert began at Millbrook Gardens after a number of men forced entry to a house in the area at around 7.30pm yesterday evening.

The intruders held the male occupant to the ground before leaving an object with the appearance of pipe bomb at the property and making off.

Police and ATO attended and nearby neighbours were evacuated whilst the item was examined and later declared a hoax.

The item has been taken away for further forensic examination.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the police investigation, is asked to call officers at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101.