Taoiseachs comments on Good Friday Agreement ‘ridiculous’

A Donegal Deputy has described the Taoiseachs comments on the Good Friday Agreement as contradictory and ridiculous.

Michael Martin has stated that Sinn Féin have an over-focus on a border poll and favours a more cautious approach to the issue.

Under the programme for government a new unit is to be set up in the Department of the Taoiseach to examine the path to a united Ireland.

But Sinn Fein's Chief Whip and Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn claims the Taoiseach is effectively refusing to plan for Irish Unity: