Shops across the country are losing up to 25 percent of their floor space due to Covid-19.

The parent group of Mace, Spar, Londis and XL says 98 percent of retailers have had to invest in upgrades.

Measures such as extra spacing and perspex dividers have been introduced to ensure social distancing.

Group CEO of BWG Foods, Leo Crawford, says the majority of shops plan to invest further in their business:

