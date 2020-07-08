Planning application lodged for first stage of Derry – Buncrana Greenway

The greenway planned to link Derry City to Buncrana in Donegal has taken a step closer to reality.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has lodged a planning application to construct the 3.7km route earmarked for its jurisdiction, and the project team is hopeful of a decision by early 2021.

The proposed route, complimentary to the emerging A2 Buncrana Road design, will begin in the grounds of St Columb's College, Buncrana Road, Derry, and continue along a segregated corridor through Templemore Sports Complex, connecting onwards to Elagh Business Park where a future planning application will be submitted in the Republic to connect the route onwards to Buncrana.

The planning application for the Northern Ireland section of the route was received by Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Service on the 26 June and is now in the early stages of consideration.

Funding for the route has been provided through the EU's INTERREG VA programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body.

Match-funding has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland and the Department for Transport, Tourism and Sport.

Plans for the A2 Buncrana Road will also see the greenway link into a new dedicated shared lane which will bring cyclists and pedestrians safely to the Culmore Road Roundabout, allowing users to link into the Bay Road Park and the dedicated cycle route that takes users into the city centre.