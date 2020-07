No new Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded by health on the island of Ireland today, with 11 new cases confirmed in the Republic, and four in the North.

No new cases have been confirmed in Donegal, where the figure remains at 466 confirmed cases.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic now stands at 1,738 since the outbreak began, with the total number of confirmed cases now 25,542.