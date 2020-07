An appeal has been made from the owner of a mobile zoo in Kilmacrennan after four of their llama were discovered missing this morning.

Extensive searches are underway in the area for two adult and two younger llamas that are estimated to be worth around four thousand euro collectively.

Anyone with information or sightings of the distinctive animals are being urged to contact either Byrnes Mobile Zoo or the Gardai.

Owner Mark Byrne says they are keeping an open mind at this stage: