Donegal Sergeant calls for clarity over law enforcement concerns

A Donegal Sergeant is calling for urgent clarity from the Justice Minister over law enforcement concerns among Gardai as we emerge from the pandemic.

It comes as Gardai are said to be confused about how to police the re-opening of pubs, according to a new survey.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors says members aren't sure what laws they're enforcing, and are relying on the media to provide clarity.

The survey of middle-ranking officers has found 94 per cent have had difficulty enforcing Covid 19 regulations since restrictions were eased.

National Executive member of Connaught Ulster with the AGSI Sgt Paul Wallace the new Justice Minister needs to provide the answers: