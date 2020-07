The Taoiseach has said Sinn Féin have an over-focus on a border poll.

Under the programme for government a new unit is to be set up in the Department of the Taoiseach to examine the path to a united Ireland.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said the mechanism for a border poll has been around since the Good Friday Agreement was signed and said they're not acting in excessive haste.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin though favours a more cautious approach: