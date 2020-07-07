Ramelton to share €1m funding pot under Historic Towns Initiative

Ramelton is to receive a share from a €1m funding pot under the Historic Towns Initiative 2020.

Six historic towns in total are to share the funding which was announced today by the heritage Council and the Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan.

Ramelton is to receive €200,000 for a project that will work with local property owners to conserve the historic built environment, facilitate sustainable heritage-led regeneration, reinforce civic pride, enhance attractiveness and promote the tourism potential of Ramelton's historic core.

It's anticipated that the capital funding will help to provide jobs and economic stimulus through heritage-led regeneration and will aid the rebuilding of local economies with heritage as a focal point.

The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint initiative between the Department and the Heritage Council and this year's scheme follows on from highly successful programmes in both 2018 and 2019.

Other towns include Tralee, Co Kerry, Ballina, Co Mayo, Roscommon Town, Sligo City and Clones, Co Monaghan.

The six towns were selected following a competitive process inviting local authorities to propose projects for heritage-led regeneration in one historic town in their area, with the selection process completed in February 2020, but delayed in line with public health restrictions.