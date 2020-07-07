New contact tracing app being launched by HSE today

The country's first Covid-19 contact tracing app is being launched later today.

The technology, which has taken months to develop, will allow people to know if they've been in close contact with a confirmed case, while those who test positive for the virus can alert other app users they've been in contact with.

35 per cent of people identified as close contacts haven't taken up the offer of a test.

For the first time since March, there have been two consecutive days with no reported deaths, while just four new cases have been confirmed, one of them in Donegal.

The Acting Chief Medical Officer is Dr. Ronan Glynn.............