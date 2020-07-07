Lead piping a major concern in latest EPA report

The length of time it's taking Irish Water to replace lead piping is a concern, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA's 2019 Drinking Water Report warns that at its current pace, it will be 2080 before Irish Water completes the replacement of lead piping.

Andy Fanning from the EPA says it's a serious situation.............

The report says the Glenties Ardara scheme is the only Donegal scheme still on the Remedial Action List. No date is given for action, with the report noting that Irish Water is waiting to assess the impact of installing a second aerator.

Of the 33 public supplies in the county, 100% are microbiologically compliant and 99.6% are chemically compliant.

Three audits were carried out in the county, but no directions or restrictions were imposed by Irish Water on supplies in Donegal.

You can access the full report HERE