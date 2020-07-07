Foyle MLA objects to application for coal processing project

A Foyle MLA has objected to an application for permission to process and screen coal at Bay Road in Derry.

Sinead McLaughlin says it could lead to increased coal dust and particulates released into the air, damaging air quality for local residents an for those who exercise in Bay Park.

She says given the issues with air quality which already exist in Derry, it would not be appropriate to approve such an application, not to mention the fact that the city is committed to moving away from coal as a heating source.

Ms McLaughlin says the site is beside a very important area for tourism and recreation............

The application can be viewed HERE