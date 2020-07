There was defeat for Ronan Curtis and his Portmouth team mates in Monday's League One Play Offs.

Portsmouth lost on penalties 5-4 to Oxford. The game finished 1-1 and the tie 2-2 on aggregate.

Former Derry City man Ronan Curtis started for Portsmouth. He wasn't involved in the penalties.

For Pompey, it's successive defeats at the semi final stage.

Oxford will play Wycombe in next Monday's League One playoff final.

Wycombe drew 2-2 with Fleetwood at Adams Park to complete a 6-3 aggregate victory.