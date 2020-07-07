Central Bank must address business insurance scandal – Doherty

Ireland is heading towards 'Tracker Mortgage Scandal Mark 2' as a result of what is happening with business insurance, according to Donegal TD Pearse Doherty.

The Sinn Fein Finance Spokesperson made the remarks at the Oireachtas COVID-19 Committee, which is assessing the financial impact of the pandemic.

He was challenging the Governor of the Central Bank Gabriel Makhlouf on insurance companies not paying out to businesses which were forced to shut during lockdown.

Deputy Doherty is urging the Central Bank to step in to avoid businesses having to go through the courts..........