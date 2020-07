There was a 30 per cent increase in the amount of fines paid for learner or novice driver offences last year. In Donegal, the increase was 50%.

According to freedom of information files, 1.1 million euro worth of penalties were settled in 2018 and 2019, with 5,600 offences in 2018 and 7,300 in 2019

In Donegal, 2018 saw 67 offences bringing in €5,200 in fines. Last year, that more than doubled, with 137 cases, and fines totalling €10,900.