1,500 sign petition over ‘inaction’ on Inishowen coastal erosion

A petition, calling for urgent action on coastal erosion along the Inishowen coastline, has already garnered 1,500 signatures.

Beaches, pathways and part of Ballyliffin Golf Club have all been already impacted by erosion however there are no current plans to address the issue.

The petition, which was launched in recent days, is asking for the removal of red tape on preventative measures to restore and maintain coastal protection measures to restore safe public access to our beaches.

Manager of Ballyliffin Golf Club John Farren is encouraging the public to support the petition: