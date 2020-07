People who have been "shielding" during the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland can meet up to six people from outside their homes today.

Those who live alone will also be able to form a "support bubble" to pair up permanently with one other household.

From the 1st of August, the most vulnerable people won't have to shield from the virus at all.

Meanwhile beer gardens and pavement cafes will be allowed to reopen in Scotland today - as lockdown restrictions are eased.